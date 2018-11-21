Reports: Madrid superstar to win the Ballon d’Or

With the Ballon d’Or ceremony closing in, various reports have been emerging on who would take the cake this year. While a host of fans still believe that this would be another of Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo years, there’s a growing consensus that the 10-year-long duopoly of two of the greatest footballers to have graced the sport will finally come to a halt.

Fresh reports have emerged courtesy of journalist Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) who claims that the Ballon d’Or will go to players who represent Madrid-based clubs. With the sample size reduced to the two big Madrid clubs – Real and Atletico, only three players come out as clear favourites to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. Los Blancos’ Luka Modric and Raphael Varane and Rojiblancos’ Antoine Griezmann.

The Ballon D’Or this year will be awarded to a player who plays in Madrid, either Griezmann, Varane or Modric. Next week France Football’s team will travel to the Spanish capital to make the usual photo with the prize that should be on the cover of the magazine. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 19, 2018

While Varane was a part of both the UEFA Champions League and World Cup-winning Real Madrid and France sides respectively, Modric, along with winning the CL with Varane, dragged his Croatia side to the final of World Cup. Griezmann, on the other hand, won the World Cup with France and the Europa League with Atletico.

It is being claimed by quite a few media outlets that Ronaldo and Messi have fallen out of the race for Ballon d’Or and it’s between the three French superstars – Griezmann, Varane and Kylian Mbappe – and the Croatian maestro Modric for the most prestigious individual award in the footballing world.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in Paris on 3rd December.