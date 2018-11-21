3 players who need to leave Barcelona in January

Barcelona have enjoyed a reasonable start to their 2018/19 campaign, sitting pretty at the top of La Liga and Champions League tables. However, all is not well at the Camp Nou and rumours of discontent within members of the squad have already surfaced.

A number of players have already expressed their desire to leave in search of better opportunities and more playing time while others have simply failed to perform and could be shown the door.

Here are 3 players that should leave Barcelona in January:

#3 Rafinha

A graduate of Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy, Rafinha’s development has stalled the past few years despite loan spells at top clubs including Inter where he made 17 appearances in all competitions.

He was recalled from his loan this season, with Ernesto Valverde expressing his faith in the youngster and claiming he would be a part of his plans going forward. However, a few months down the line and Rafinha has been consigned to a bit-part role, making just 7 appearances for a combined total of 304 minutes.

The 25-year-old has voiced his discontent already and is set to make a move this January, with Inter and Roma keen on roping him in.

#2 Thomas Vermaelen

Multiple reports have claimed Thomas Vermaelen is looking for a move back to the Premier League, where he first rose to prominence with stellar displays for Arsenal.

The Belgian has struggled to break into the first team at Barcelona due to injuries coupled with a lack of form and has seen his game time restricted to just 160 minutes this entire season. In fact, he has made just 44 appearances since joining the Spanish giants way back in 2014, even being sent out on a fruitless loan spell to Roma.

With his career in serious decline, Vermaelen wants out and is eyeing a return to England, with Wolves, Southampton and even Everton interested in his services.

#1 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Having failed to report for training, he was dropped from Barcelona’s squad for their game against Betis.

Reports have also emerged that Dembele suffers from a gaming disorder, spending late nights before training and matches playing video games with friends.

All this has meant he has fallen out of favour with the Barcelona board and is expected to be shown the exit in January.

A number of clubs remain interested in the talented Frenchman, including Liverpool and Arsenal among others, with the only stumbling block being his price tag.

Having signed him for a £135m, Barcelona would want to recoup as much of that as possible. Whether teams are willing to shell out such an exorbitant amount – the Catalans are looking for at least £80m – on such a mercurial player remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Dembele’s prospects at Barcelona seem bleak at best.