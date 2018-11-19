Reports: Lionel Messi identifies 4 players Barcelona need to sign

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has requested his club to sign four top players in an attempt to strengthen key areas of the side.

According to Calciomercato via Don Balon, three players Messi has identified are Monaco’s Djibril Sidibe, Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt, and Genoa’s Krzysztof Piątek. The fourth however is the real deal-maker, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner keen on one of Mohamed Salah or Eden Hazard.

While the likes of Sidibe, de Ligt and even Piatek are reasonable targets, it is unlikely Hazard will arrive at the Camp Nou, especially considering how close he was to joining Real Madrid in the summer.

The Belgian has conceded that it has long been a dream of his to pull on the white of Madrid, making him an unlikely target for the Catalan giants.

Coming to Salah, his form has tailed off quite drastically after a stunning 2017/18 Premier League season. However, there is no questioning his credentials as one of the top attackers in Europe, and his addition to an already star-studded Barcelone frontline would make them quite simply unstoppable.

With Ousmane Dembele keen on a move away, his sale would free up the funds for the Catalans to make a move for Salah although they would definitely need to shell out an exorbitant amount to ensure Liverpool even consider doing business.

Fox Sports Probability Rating: 2/5