Real Madrid eye Brazilian starlet from Corinthians

It appears Real Madrid’s raid on South American stars continue as they are being linked to Corinthians midfielder Pedrinho.

The La Liga giants recently hit the market with Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius, while also snagging Argentine Exequiel Palacios. Now, it appears they are still in the hunt as they have yet another young Brazilian in their crosshairs.

It is reported that Corinthians president Andres Sanchez was in Spain when he met with club legend Ronaldo, and would then go on to the Santiago Bernabeau to meet with Madrid club president Florentino Perez.

This has resulted in many speculating that the two heads spoke about the 20-year-old.

Lauded for his versatility on the pitch, Pedrinho’s preferred position is on the right wing. He has been targetted by other big clubs such as Barcelona but a huge 50-million Euro release clause may significantly trim down realistic suitors.