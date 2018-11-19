How gaming addiction has destroyed this FC Barcelona star’s football career

Things are certainly not looking good for FC Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele as reports reveal he missed last week’s training after a late-night gaming session.

Initially, Dembele reported the reason he missed out on the training was due to a stomach issue, but after the club doctor reached out to the Frenchman, he already felt much better.

However, the report continued that the most concerning factor is that the 21-year-old has had a history of repeat infractions that were similar to what just transpired.

This has resulted in many questioning Dembele’s focus and drive in his profession and needs to learn how to constantly keep things in check when it comes to his daily routine.

The team has also expressed concern with the possibility that Dembele may have a gaming disorder and an extreme case may even need professional treatment.