Hankook “Be one with it”: Courtois holding fort at Real Madrid with eyes on silverware

In this week’s Hankook ‘Be one with it series’, we look at how Thibaut Courtois became one of the top goalkeepers in the world, and is set to hold forte in between the sticks for Real Madrid for many years to come.

Courtois won the Golden Glove at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is the new numero uno at the Bernabau after signing a six-year contract. Despite his relative young age for a goalkeeper, the former Genk goalkeeper has already won 11 trophies with his previous clubs Genk, Atieltico Madrid and Chelsea.

Since making his debut for the Los Merengues in a 4-1 win over Leganes on September 1, the Belgium stopper has gone on to make 10 appearances in all competitions.

Blessed with great coordination and shot-stopping ability, Courtois will be a key piece of the jigsaw puzzle as Santiago Solari continues to rebuild the La Liga giants.

Excellent in one-on-one situations, the lanky goalkeeper also possesses great positional strength and has a good vision which allows him to distribute the ball quickly to help launch counter-attacks.

Known as a “complete goalkeeper”, the 26-year-old will be hoping to land silverware at Real Madrid and cement his place as one of the best in the business.

One thing is for sure, Courtois has big shoes to fill as the Madrid faithful still regard Iker Casillas as their best goalkeeper to have played for the club. Can the Belgian write his name into Madrid history? Only time will tell…

