Reports: Sergio Ramos set for shocking Real Madrid exit

If reports are to be believed, then Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos may be seeing a move away from the Santiago Bernabeau by the end of the La Liga campaign.

An article surfaced revealing the future intentions of the Spaniard who has been with Madrid since his move from Sevilla in 2005 and that he is willing to move to other big clubs in order to get new challenges in his career.

The article would go on to link Ramos to a possible move to Premier League club Manchester United after former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s suggestion that Ramos take on a new role with a different club.

At 32 years old, it is said that the Old Trafford club may offer up to 100 million Euros for the defender and given his age, it would be a difficult deal to turn down for the Spanish outfit.

However, there is one condition for the move to even have the possibility of pushing through according to the report – United should qualify for the UEFA Champions League in the next season.

If Ramos does leave, he will depart Madrid after such a successful spell, winning multiple trophies including a number of Champions League and La Liga titles.