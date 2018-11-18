Lionel Messi responds to whether he can do it on a ‘cold night in Stoke’

Ever since the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi started, questions have been asked from the Portuguese star’s fans whether Lionel Messi can do it on a ‘cold night in Stoke’. The Argentine maestro has finally responded, and how!

Messi has played the entirety of his senior career for Barcelona and there is little to no chance of him moving to a country other than Argentina later in his career. However, there have been various attempts by clubs around the globe to rope him in.

Recently, it was revealed that Pep Guardiola had tried to sign the Argentina international for Manchester City but the deal didn’t materialise. If the move had gone through, it would have satisfied quite a few football fans’ dreams of watching Messi play in the English Premier League, week in week out.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague recently revealed that he had quizzed Messi about the possibilities of playing in the Premier League and his feelings behind the notion that many doubt he can do it on a ‘cold night in Stoke’. The diminutive forward replied by referring to the days when he played around Rosario, Argentina during his childhood.

“I asked Messi about people in England saying: ‘You would not do so well on a cold, wet night in Stoke.’

“He said: ‘They should have seen the pitches I played on in Rosario.'”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed 15 years at Barcelona recently. He debuted in a friendly against Jose Mourinho’s Porto at Camp Nou in 2003 and went on to establish himself as a first-team star in the next season.

Messi has won a staggering 33 trophies during his time with the Catalan club and is set to win even more.