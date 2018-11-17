Despite being on top at halfway point, Luka Modric thinks he won’t win Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or gala is just around the corner and the event is set to take place on the 3rd of December. Every year, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two names that headline the buildup to the event.

This year, however, exudes a different vibe. Both Messi and Ronaldo are not among the hot favorites to win the prestigious honor. Instead, it is Luka Modric and French stars, Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe, who are ahead in the race at the halfway mark.

Despite this, Modric doesn’t seem too excited about his chances of winning the greatest individual honor in football. In fact, he believes that Antoine Griezmann is in “pole position”, ahead of his compatriots in the Ballon d’Or race.

“I would put Antoine Griezmann in pole position in terms of the 3 Frenchmen, for all he has achieved this year,” said Modric.

Speaking of Mbappe, the Croat said: “He’s an extraordinary talent, a wonderful promise for the future but who has already displayed a great level. He’s really special.”

When asked about his own chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, Modric played down the possibility and stated that he is not someone who would sing his own laurels and claim that he deserves the award.

“I do not like to talk that way and say, ‘Yes, I deserve the Golden Ball’. You are not going to make me say: ‘It is I who must win it’.”

For Modric, being on the field and being able to put on great performances for his team is what matters as according to him, 2018 has been the best year of his professional career thus far.

“The important thing for me is to be in the field as I have been for months. This year 2018 has been without a doubt the best of my career.”