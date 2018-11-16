Lionel Messi was not always so cool and accomplished in front of goal, as Barcelona’s video of his 2003 debut shows.

Barcelona have released footage of a pimply faced Lionel Messi’s first minutes in senior football to mark the 15-year anniversary of his club debut.

Then just 16, Messi was introduced off the bench against Jose Mourinho’s Porto in a friendly on November 16, 2003.

The match was organised to celebrate the opening of Estadio do Dragao ahead of Euro 2004 but has been remembered for the emergence of a budding superstar.

In the video, posted to social media on Friday, a young Messi admits to costing himself the chance of a brace through a combination of unselfishness and an uncharacteristically nervous first touch.

His team-mates in the 2-0 defeat included midfield great Xavi, long-serving defender Rafael Marquez and future Barca boss Luis Enrique.

Then-coach Frank Rijkaard made the teenager wait for his first competitive appearance, which came in October 2004 in a LaLiga win over rivals Espanyol.