5 players Santiago Solari has lined up for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are back to winning ways under Santi Solari but the cracks in the squad still remain. For those crevices to be repaired, some reinforcements have to be brought in – and here are 5 players that the Galacticos are looking at…

#5 Exequiel Palacios

It is quite strange that Real Madrid are eying the possibility of signing another midfielder as they already have seven midfielders in the club for three positions.

And yet, the Galacticos want Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios in January. There were reports of a deal being agreed with River Plate but the president of the club, Rodolfo D’Onofrio, has denied those claims.

He, however, admitted that the Blancos are indeed interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder who has two assists and a goal from 8 league games.

“He has not been sold, but there is an interest from Real Madrid in Palacios,” D’Onofrio told America TV.

#4 Suso

Former Liverpool winger Suso has been linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last few weeks. The Spaniard is in good form for AC Milan, scoring four goals assisting 8 times in 12 league games, which has perhaps prompted Madrid to be interested in him.

However, the Galacticos aren’t the only club trailing him as city rivals Atletico Madrid have also been in talks with him. When asked about the Rojiblancos’ interest, he said: “There have been contacts with Atletico Madrid, it is true”.

With Asensio’s form not showing signs of improvement, the Merengues could be tempted to sign him.

#3 Mario Hermoso

The ongoing defensive crisis at the Bernabeu means that Real Madrid are bound to look at defenders in the winter market. The increasing number of injuries at the back has caused a headache for Santi Solari.

As a result, the Galacticos are reportedly looking to sign their former player Mario Hermoso, who is currently plying his trade in Espanyol.

While the centre-half has a release clause of €40 million, Real Madrid have an option to sign him for just €7.5 million. Marca, however, claim that Madrid are relaxed and are taking their time to make a final decision.

#2 Mauro Icardi

Karim Benzema might be back to his scoring touch with four goals in his last four games, but the Frenchman’s history suggests that it won’t be long before he hits another drought. As a result, Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new forward.

One of the players they have been prominently linked is Mauro Icardi. The Argentine has scored 7 goals in 9 appearances while also assisting twice in the process.

There are also some reports that claim that he has a gentleman’s agreement with Inter, which would allow him to leave the Italian outfit for €100 million should a foreign club want him.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

There is no dispute that Kylian Mbappe is the best young player in the world. Real Madrid have been interested in him for over a year now and might just make an attempt to sign him somewhere down the line.

The youngster has scored 11 goals in just 9 league matches while also assisting four times in the process. With Ronaldo’s departure from the Bernabeu, there is now a void left to be filled.

And Mbappe is the perfect player to succeed the Portugal captain at Real Madrid.