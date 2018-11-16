Vinicius appreciates Solari influence at Real Madrid

Santiago Solari’s appointment as Real Madrid boss on a permanent basis has been welcomed by young attacker Vinicius Junior.

Talented teenager Vinicius Junior has credited Santiago Solari with providing a crucial calming presence in the formative stages of his Real Madrid career.

Madrid appointed Solari as head coach on a permanent basis this week following a successful audition for the role in an interim capacity.

Four successive victories made for a compelling case and the successful integration of his Castilla pupil Vinicius helped Solari’s case.

The 18-year-old, a bit-part player under Lopetegui, started the new man’s first match in charge in Copa del Rey and produced a match-turning cameo in the late defeat of Real Valladolid earlier this month.

“Solari has always helped me since I arrived in Madrid,” Vinicius said, as quoted by Marca.

“Thanks to him, I have a clear mind and I concentrate only on the game. That’s what he has done with me in the first team, and I’m happy.”

Santiago Solari, @realmadrid first team head coach until June 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HfVsCbLo4A — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 13, 2018

Vinicius has appeared in five competitive matches for Madrid since switching from Flamengo.

He made his Champions League debut off the bench in the 5-0 crushing of Viktoria Plzen, supplying the assist for the final goal.