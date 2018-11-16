Barcelona not closed to option of buying Neymar back

Barcelona General Manager Jose Segura has revealed that they have left doors open for a potential Neymar return in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian had moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €222 million last year which made his the most expensive transfer ever.

The Paris-based club, however, are under a lot of pressure from UEFA for a possible Financial Fair Play regulation breach which could even result in them being stripped of their place in the Champions League. As a result, the French champions might have to offload one of their two blockbuster signings – Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

As things stand, the Brazilian superstar is the one who would be sacrificed. Recent reports claimed that Real Madrid are favourites to land the former Barcelona winger, who won as many as eight trophies with the Blaugrana in his four-year stay between 2013 and 2017.

However, Barcelona GM Segura’s comments on Neymar hint towards the fact that the players might as well return to Camp Nou. Though Segura stressed on the fact that they don’t buy back youngsters who left for money, he accepted that ‘the circumstances with Neymar are totally different’.

“It’s an issue which is not on the table right now. I’ve already said that no young player that leaves for money will return. We stand by that. But the circumstances with Neymar are totally different,” he said.

Whether or not Neymar returns to Barcelona, his would be a sensational transfer saga come the summer window.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5