Barcelona star to be sued after causing ‘considerable damage’ to apartment

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The winger, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window last year for €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons, is now facing a lawsuit from his former landlord.

According to German publication BILD, the French youngster left the house he had rented back in Dortmund, Germany in a very bad condition and has caused ‘considerable damage’. Dembele’s former landlord, in return, is demanding €20,752.76 plus interest from the Barcelona player.

The landlord has lodged a complaint in the Court of First Instance of Dortmund and told BILD that there was ‘garbage and rubbish everywhere’ and ‘rotten food’ in the fridge. He went on to reveal that there was a host of unpaid bills as well.

“Everywhere there was garbage and rubbish,” Gerd Weissenberg, Dembele’s 71-year-old former landlord told Bild.

“In the fridge there was rotten food, between the cupboards were many old plastic bags and on the floor, dry spots. Behind the front door was a pile of unpaid bills, so apparently I am not the only one cheated.”

Moreover, the youngster had not returned the keys of his Dortmund apartment to the owner, as a result of which all the locks in the house had to be changed. On top of all of this, the court doesn’t have the address to Dembele’s apartment in Barcelona, Spain and hence the lawsuit hasn’t been sent to him yet.

The French winger has fallen out of favour at Barcelona because of alleged attitude issues and was recently dropped from Barcelona’s squad to face Real Betis after he failed to report for training. It had emerged that Liverpool were looking to sign Dembele up for a club-record fee of £85 million.