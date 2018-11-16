Diego Maradona reveals why Real Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has claimed he knows the reason why Real Madrid president Florentino Perez opted to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer.

Despite yet another stellar campaign with Los Blancos, in which he led them to a third successive Champions League crown, Ronaldo was allowed to move to Serie A champions Juventus, who signed him for a whopping €100m.

Ronaldo has since started off his Serie A career in fine fashion, having already netted eight times. On the other hand, Madrid have failed to adequately fill the void left by his departure, currently languishing in sixth in the Liga table.

Maradona though feels that the move has aided both parties, claiming the Portuguese superstar has done all he could at Madrid and that it was time to move on. Maradona also went on to explain why he thinks Perez ultimately arrived at the decision to offload the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I think that it was a good move for Cristiano. He gave his all to Madrid, he wasn’t enjoying it as much as he does now in Italian football and Florentino is always planning.

“When he saw Ronaldo was only getting a goal a game, he sold him.”

Maradona also went on to say that Ronaldo’s services will be missed dearly. “Clearly, yes, but I always say that a player doesn’t make a club. Madrid will recover, they will win again, they have a great squad, but the truth is that Ronaldo continues to score goals and people will say why he was sold.”

“I always say that Florentino is clever and if he let him go, it was for a reason.”

Ronaldo too conceded that Perez played a big part in his departure, explaining that he felt he was no longer indispensable.