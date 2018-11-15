Neymar set for a sensational La Liga return

The Financial Power Play is set to force Paris Saint-Germain’s hands into selling one of the two megastars they have signed in the past two years – Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

UEFA are investigating PSG’s acquisition of the two superstars – the Brazilian arrived from Barcelona for a record-breaking sum of €222 million in the summer of 2017. Mbappe, on the other hand, arrived for €180 million in the very same window. Though he initially joined on loan and the deal was made permanent a year later.

However, with UEFA investigating the signings and with the possibility that PSG might be excluded from the Champions League, it looks highly likely that they’ll have to let one of the two stars leave and Real Madrid have emerged as the favourites to sign one of them, AS report.

The report also adds that Neymar is more likely to leave Paris and make a grand return to La Liga. Los Blancos were targetting the Brazilian last summer as well but couldn’t land his signature. Moreover, with Mbappe a local boy in Paris, it does seem as if Neymar to Madrid will be the greatest transfer saga of the summer window.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5