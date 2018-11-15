Former Real Madrid and Spain star reveals why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid legend and former Real Madrid player Juanfran Torres has made his choice between the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For the Atletico right-back, the Argentine maestro is the best.

Juanfran was quizzed who he thinks is the better of the legendary duo and the 33-year-old was clear as crystal about who he thinks takes the cake. He went on to expand that both the players have considerable differences but Messi has always been ahead of his Portuguese counterpart.

The Atletico player added that he respects Messi for the fact that he doesn’t complain about on-field tackles. Whereas, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Neymar, Juanfran thinks, is the complete opposite of him.

“For me, Messi is the best, I’ve always said it. He and Cristiano have marked differences, but Leo has always had a little more. I respect him very much. On the field you can kick him, he doesn’t complain much. Neymar, on the other hand, is the opposite of Messi,” he said.

The right-back was an integral part of Diego Simeone’s Atletico sides who reached two Champions League finals in three seasons, only to lose to their crosstown rivals Real Madrid on both the occasions.

Juanfran, with his comments, has joined a growing list of players who think Messi is the greatest of all time and certainly a step ahead of Ronaldo. The Messi-Ronaldo duo, however, are not believed to be in the running for this year’s Ballon d’Or trophy and their 10-year-long duopoly seems to be coming to an end.