Atletico Madrid star wants to part ways in January

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak might be on his way out and that too as early as in the January transfer window. The Slovenian has a contract with the club which runs until 2021 but can decide to part ways if his demands are not met.

Oblak had joined the Madrid-based club in 2014 for €16m and has been a mainstay between the sticks for them ever since. The 25-year-old was offered a contract extension by Rojiblancos in 2016, which extended his stay at the club until 2021.

However, the club’s reluctance to offer him an improved deal has forced the Slovenian’s hands into plotting for a future beyond the walls of Wanda Metropolitano, Marca reports. Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world and was rumoured to have been chased by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer window.

That prompted the Atletico board to increase his release clause from €45m to €100m to fend off interest from the aforementioned clubs. It is believed that if an offer in the range of €100m is received by the club then Oblak can force their hands into selling him.

Though there might not be as many suitors as of now or maybe in the January window, a move in the summer for Oblak cannot be ruled out. If David De Gea does decide to move on from Manchester United then the Red Devils will have a readymade replacement in Oblak.

Juventus can be one possible destination as well.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5