Real Madrid confirm first January signing

Real Madrid are closing in on their first January signing, having reached an agreement with River Plate over the transfer of midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

With a deal already in place, the confirmation of the move is set to be announced after the Copa Libertadores final, according to Marca. Palacios will sign a contract that will keep him at the club till 2024 as Madrid continue to shy away from their Galactico policy in favour of younger talent.

Palacios made his debut for River Plate four years ago at the age of 16 and has also been capped by his national side, Argentina, twice already.

The 20-year-old has cemented his place in the River Plate side with stellar showings over the past season and Madrid feel he can slot straight into their stuttering midfield and provide a new dynamic with his intense off-the-ball press and ability to pick out a pass.

While talks had initially stalled it is believed that Emilio Butragueno, Madrid’s club director, reportedly smoothened the situation with a call to the River Plate president.

The move is expected to cost the Blancos a little more than 20m euros.