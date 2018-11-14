Lionel Messi surpasses Gerd Muller; sets sights on Pele

Lionel Messi has broken innumerable records over the course of his career so far, and it looks like he has added yet another to his name following Barcelona’s game against Real Betis this past week.

Messi netted twice but could not prevent the Blaugrana from slumping to a shock 4-3 defeat at the Nou Camp. However, despite the defeat, the diminutive Argentinian did achieve a significant milestone of his own, surpassing Gerd Muller on the list of most goals scored for a single club.

Messi bagged his 565th goal in a Barcelona shirt when he netted from the spot, equalling the legendary Muller’s tally for Bayern Munich.

Messi’s 566th goal then came deep into stoppage time as Barcelona chased an equaliser.

Currently, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner trails only Brazilian icon Pele who scored a whopping 643 goals for Santos during his 18 years at the club.

Messi though has that number firmly in his sights and is just 77 goals shy of the Brazilian.

Messi’s 566 goals have come at an astonishing rate of 0.87 goals per game, having featured in 650 matches for the Blaugrana.

He has left his mark on a number of competitions, netting 392 times in LaLiga, 105 in the UEFA Champions League, 13 in the Supercopa de Espana, 48 in the Copa del Rey, three in the UEFA Super Cup and five in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Argentinian was recently awarded the Pichichi Trophy as well as the Trofeo Di Stefano for his efforts in the 2017/18 season, where he finished with 34 goals and led his side to yet another La Liga triumph.

Averaging close to 50 goals per season and pledging his loyalty to Barcelona for the near future, it is safe to assume Messi will indeed overhaul Pele in the years to come.