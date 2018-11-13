Real Madrid star keen on exit with Serie A sides looming

Real Madrid star Isco has reportedly grown disillusioned with life at the Santiago Bernabeu and is looking for a move to greener pastures.

According to reports in Spain (via Calciomercato), the midfielder is unhappy with his lack of game time under new manager Santiago Solari. Solari has consigned the 26-year-old to the bench in all 4 games since taking charge of the club, which has forced Isco to consider his next move.

The 26-year-old is competing for a starting spot with the likes of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez, both of whom seem to have usurped him in the pecking order. Isco remains one of the most talented playmakers in Europe, however, with injuries and a lack of form derailing his career, it would be wise for him to look for a move away.

With concrete interest from the Serie A, more specifically Juventus and Inter, Isco could be on a flight to Italy as soon as the January window opens.

Along with Isco, Keylor Navas too has grown frustrated with the lack of opportunities he is receiving following the arrival of Belgian Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in the summer. Courtois, despite producing a few shockers of his own, has remained Madrid’s No. 1 shotstopper which could imply Navas’ exit in the coming months.

