Ronaldo fires Juventus to Serie A record

Juventus made Serie A history on Sunday thanks to their comfortable win at an outclassed AC Milan.
Juventus’ capture of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to pay dividends with the club celebrating a record points haul after 12 matches of the Serie A season.
Ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo struck his eighth league goal for Juve after Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring in a 2-0 win at AC Milan on Sunday that lifted the Bianconeri to 34 points, an unprecedented tally at this stage of a campaign.
Gonzalo Higuain, the man Ronaldo replaced in attack, failed to convert a penalty between the goals and was later sent off after an outburst over the referee’s decision to award a foul.
The victory restored Juve’s six-point lead following Napoli’s win at Genoa on Saturday, with last season’s runners-up confronting another tough task to loosen the champions’ grip on the silverware.
34 – 34 points in the first 12 league games for Juventus: record in the Serie A history. Legend. #MilanJuve
— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 11, 2018