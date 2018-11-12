Stats: Records broken in Barcelona’s 4-3 loss to Real Betis at Camp Nou

League leaders Barcelona were handed a shock 4-3 defeat by Real Betis at the Camp Nou despite Lionel Messi’s return to the starting XI. Quite a few records were broken in the process and understandably, the Catalan club were on the receiving end of them.

Betis, who climbed to the 12th spot on the table with this win, opened the scoring through Junior Firpo in the 20th-minute and doubled their lead 14 minutes later through Joaquin. Lionel Messi then got one back for the home side in a little over 20 minutes into the second half from the spot.

However, when it seemed that the defending La Liga champions will crawl back into the match, Giovani Lo Celso restored the two-goal cushion for Betis. Though Arturo Vidal’s strike set the match up for a frenetic finale, Sergio Canales’s goal seven minutes from full-time sealed the match for visitors.

Messi, however, did get on the scoresheet again but it was too late in the match for Barcelona to stage a comeback.

The 4-3 loss was the first instance of the Catalan club conceding four goals at Camp Nou in over 15 years. The last time they let four past them at home was against Deportivo de La Coruna back in April 2003.

GOAL! Barcelona 2-4 Real Betis Barcelona have conceded four goals in a home league game for the first time since April 2003 (vs Deportivo) Follow the action live — https://t.co/zdHyjs1UK5 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 11, 2018

This was also the first time in Barcelona’s rich history that they lost a match when Messi scored two or more goals.

1 – El Barcelona ha perdido un partido en el que Lionel Messi haya marcado dos o más goles por primera vez en la historia (todas las competiciones). Kryptonita. pic.twitter.com/szFAW4zWmg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2018

Not only that, this was the 10th consecutive La Liga fixture where Barcelona have conceded a goal. This marked the first time that the club haven’t kept a clean sheet in 10 or more consecutive matches since a 12-match run under Louis van Gaal between September and December in 1998.