3 unwanted records set by Real Madrid this season

We’ve become accustomed to Real Madrid breaking all sorts of records, both in the league and in Europe. But as if to balance out their excellence, there are a few unwanted records they have set since the start of this season.

Let’s take a look at them…

3. Lowest attendance at the Bernabeu for a decade

⚪️ Real Madrid’s Attendance for the first game of the season: 🏟 48,466 😳 Their lowest La Liga attendance in 9 years. 🤷‍♂️ The CR7 Effect. pic.twitter.com/Od28ekE7pl — SPORF (@Sporf) August 20, 2018

The first game of the 2018-19 La Liga season saw Real Madrid host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. An eventual 2-0 winning margin for the hosts will have been expected but not the amount of people that bothered to turn up.

Just 48,366 souls decided that it was a game worth attending, which is only a few thousand above half of the stadium’s entire capacity. It became the lowest attended home game in almost a decade for the Spanish giants breaking the record held from the last game of 2008-09 season when Los Blancos played Mallorca.

Coincidentally, that was the last league match before Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club from Manchester United, and the Getafe match was the first since he left.

2. Longest goal drought in club history

Julen Lopetegui really didn’t help himself did he?! After a reasonable goal scoring start to the season from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, both strikers went off of the boil.

With Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz champing at the bit to make an impression, the simple thing would’ve been for the coach to give them a chance to stake a claim.

That the former Spain coach persisted with his big names came back to bite him in the end. After their goal against Espanyol on September 22, Real then went an all-time record 465 minutes without scoring.

Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Alaves all kept out a side that always seemed to score under Zinedine Zidane, win, lose or draw.

As the match against Levante hit the 55th minute, and still without a goal, the new record was reached, Marcelo subsequently scoring in the 72nd minute in a game that Real still lost in the end.

1. Worst start to a season in 17 years

Winning four of opening five league games didn’t hint at what was to come for Lopetegui’s side, but then they ‘fell off of the cliff’ for want of a better phrase.

Some blame the coach, others the players, but the fact is that one win out of their next six matches, which included a loss in the Champions League to CSKA Moscow, meant Real Madrid had had their worst start to a campaign in 17 years.

How odd then, that since Lopetegui’s dismissal, Santiago Solari has overseen three wins from three games, scoring 11 goals and not conceding any.

Quite the turnaround.