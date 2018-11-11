Reports: Zinedine Zidane offered Real Madrid coaching role by Florentino Perez

Real Madrid’s struggles this season are evident to everyone in the footballing world. After parting ways with two of the protagonists of their three-year Champions League winning run in Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, Los Blancos had to sack new manager Julen Lopetegui 10 matches into the La Liga season.

Though Florentino Perez and co. did appoint Santiago Solari, who was managing Real Madrid Castilla, as the caretaker manager, they were on the lookout for a long-term replacement. Names like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were linked with the job as well, with the latter believed to be very close to joining the club until talks broke down.

However, none of those big names ended up taking up the managerial position at Madrid. Reportedly, when the Madrid management was on the lookout for a suitable replacement for Lopetegui, they approached former manager Zinedine Zidane and his agent Alain Migliaccio and enquired whether he would be interested in making a comeback to the Madrid dugout.

Zidane, however, chose to refuse the offer as his eyes are supposedly set on the Manchester United job.

Florentino Perez a contacté Zinedine Zidane et Alain Migliaccio pour le faire revenir à la tête du Real Madrid, il y’a quelques semaines. Refus catégorique du ballon d’Or 98. pic.twitter.com/HLj9tEIPDh — Euro United 🥇⭐⭐ (@EuroUnited6) November 9, 2018

Over at Manchester United though, Mourinho seems to have found his mojo back as the club are on the ascendancy after a jittery start to the season and it looks highly unlikely that the Manchester-based club will part ways with the Portuguese before the end of the current season.