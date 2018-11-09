Kylian Mbappe explains why Messi and Ronaldo won’t win Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe believes neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi will win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award this year.

Messi and Ronaldo, both of whom have won the Ballon d’Or five times thus far, are the frontrunners for the award yet again, along with Mbappe, but the Frenchman believes that come showtime, there will be a new winner crowned for the first time since 2007.

Mbappe feels that World Cup performances will sway votes away from the dominant duo. “I don’t think one of them will win the Ballon d’Or this year because it was a World Cup year, and the World Cup takes precedence.”

However, he also went on to add that they remain far and away the best players on the planet. “If you take the players in the purest form, there’s nobody better yet. This year they were again the best two.

“Messi finished the best goalscorer in Europe; Ronaldo was the top scorer in the Champions League.”

The 19-year-old is also in contention to lift the award after stellar performances for both club and country this year. Mbappe scored four goals in the World Cup, including in the final against Croatia, and also won FIFA’s Young Player of the Year award.

If he does manage to lay his hands on the coveted trophy, Mbappe would become the first Frenchman since Zinedine Zidane to win the prize.

He also expressed his desire to see a fellow countryman lift the award, saying, “It would not be unjust because that is a strong word, but it would be a shame if a Frenchman does not win it. We made history and it would be nice to be rewarded.”