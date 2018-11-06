5 replacements for Lionel Messi at Barcelona

No one associated with Barcelona really wants the day to arrive when Lionel Messi hangs up his boots, but that time is fast approaching. The Argentinian will be around for at least a few more seasons, but then the inevitable is going to happen.

Sooner or later, Barca need to find someone to take on the mantle from the club captain and No. 10. So, let’s see who could potentially become Messi’s replacement for the Blaugrana…

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Despite reservations about his attitude, Dembele is as good as any within the game when he wants to be.

Electrifying pace, superb balance and the ability to play with both feet are all attributes that Barcelona saw in him when purchasing the youngster from Dortmund.

As he matures, one might expect his time-keeping and natural demeanour to improve, as well as his application. If he does that, the Catalans don’t really need to look elsewhere.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

The hottest property in world football at the moment and a player who keeps rising to any challenge set for him.

Whilst considering Mbappe, PSG nipped in ahead of Barcelona and that’s a decision that will surely rankle with the club. Hindsight is a wonderful thing mind.

An out an out forward, the youngster won’t be all things to all people as Messi has become, but what he will be is the best striker on the planet.

His natural game needs refining, but by the time Messi is ready to relinquish his crown, Mbappe will be the finished article.

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain)

Never say never in football. Everyone expects the Brazilian to head to Real Madrid at the end of the current season, and were that move to happen, it’s unlikely that he will ever be welcomed back to Barcelona with open arms.

However, it’s an open secret that Barcelona’s players want him to return, including Messi. Given the cost of any transfer, a deal would be difficult but not impossible.

Neymar still loves the club, and, importantly, hasn’t rebuffed the idea of returning.

What he would give the team is blindingly obvious and he might yet win his first Ballon d’Or in Barcelona colours.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Another who has been linked with Los Blancos, but who has to be a consideration for Barcelona when they are looking to replace the best player in the world.

Hazard is world class, and has been for years, and in a more technical league such as La Liga, the Belgian would run riot.

Capable of playing in a number of different positions with the same aplomb, the Chelsea No.10 would be a prized addition at the Camp Nou and would afford the manager at the time a plethora of attacking options.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

A player who has often been compared to his countryman, and his omission from the Argentinian national squad has largely been based around the fact that he is ‘too similar to Messi.’

At 24, Dybala still has his best years ahead of him and will only get better. Barcelona saw first-hand themselves just how good the youngster was when his goals for Juventus helped knock the Catalans out of the Champions League two seasons ago.

Intelligent, physical when needed, but effortless in possession and with a real eye for goal, Barca won’t go wrong if they plump for Dybala.