Barcelona have rekindled their interest in signing Willian from Chelsea, La Sexta are reporting.

The Catalans are keen to sign the winger to their side as they look to cement their position atop La Liga, and are willing to do what it takes to ensure the Chelsea man makes his way to the Nou Camp.

The report claims that Barca are considering offering up one of their own players in order to facilitate the deal for Willian. They are preparing to send out-of-favour forward Malcom to Stamford Bridge as a makeweight to ensure Willian comes to Catalonia.

But this won’t be enough in itself, since Malcom has underperformed since joining the Blaugrana, and hasn’t started a single game this season under Ernesto Valverde. The deal will have to include further monetary value if something is to be worked out.

Willian has been in sensational form in the past couple of seasons and continues to remain an integral part of Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea squad.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2.5/5