Real Madrid ready to pursue AC Milan winger

Real Madrid are turning their attention to Italy for a winger and reportedly it’s AC Milan’s Suso who is attracting their interest.

The Spaniard has been in fine form and already has four goals and six assists in the current season. Suso has a €38m release clause in his contract which Madrid might trigger, Corriere della Sera reports.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, are preparing to offer the attacking midfielder a new contract which would see his release clause removed or increased.

Suso is believed to be pursued by a host of Premier League clubs as well which include Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton. However, with Madrid entering the fray as well, things might get interesting in the January transfer window.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5