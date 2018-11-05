Hankook ‘Be one with it’: Sergio Ramos muscles his way to greatness

Real Madrid’s trophy-laden decade can be summed up in two words – Sergio Ramos. The gritty defender joined Madrid from Sevilla for €27 million in 2005 which was a record for a Spanish defender at that time.

Every cent from that hefty price tag has been returned two folds to the Los Blancos as Ramos sealed his status as a Madrid great with brute strength and sheer determination to defend the badge.

With 19 winner medals in his cabinet, fans will look back at how the man evolved from a swashbuckling right-back to shape his game into a centre-back who despite his small physique, has the strength to pummel opposing forwards into submission.

Ramos’ strength doesn’t stop there as he is equally influential in the attacking third. His goal in Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Girona this season saw him equal Lionel Messi’s record as the only two men to have scored in 15th successive LaLiga campaigns.

Ask any striker in world football to name their top 10 defenders they hate to go up against and Ramos will certainly be in that list. Fearless and gung-ho in his mentality, the Spaniard takes no prisoners on the pitch and no one dares mess around with him when they face Madrid.

The scariest fact of them all is that Ramos is only 32 this year and has at least three to four more years at the top flight. Already sitting among the top ten players with most appearances for the Los Blancos, he could go on to seal his legendary status even further with couple more trophies.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.