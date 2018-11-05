Toni Kroos trolls Real Madrid after win, fans can’t get enough of it

Real Madrid came back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday and Toni Kroos posted a sarcastic tweet which was, rather surprisingly, taken well by the Madrid fans.

This was interim coach Santiago Solari’s first match in charge of Los Blanocs and the result wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreline suggests. For over 80 minutes the match at Santiago Bernabeu remained goalless and the 18-year-old Vinicius Junior was the one who broke the deadlock.

Sergio Ramos then doubled the home side’s lead from the spot and brought an end to their three-match losing streak in La Liga which resulted in former manager Julen Lopetegui’s sacking.

After the match, midfielder Toni Kroos posted a sarcastic tweet which read, ‘We won a league game yesterday’.

We won a league game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/h2hv83Fruh — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 4, 2018

As it turned out, Madrid fans actually saw the funny side of his tweet, well aware of teh fact that their team has been struggling of late.

We did, I can’t believe it. Vamos Toni !! — sic (@realftmadrid) November 4, 2018

thats some achievement bro — Osama. (@iOsamaAnees) November 4, 2018

The state of our club hahahaha — Jenson B George (@j3nsonnn) November 4, 2018

With this win, Real Madrid climbed to the sixth spot on La Liga table, still seven points shy of league leaders Barcelona.