A deal has been struck with Stromsgodset for the 16-year-old midfielder, who has already been capped at international level and was linked with several other top European clubs.

Odegaard watched Real in Copa del Rey action earlier this month and will have his medical in Madrid on Thursday.

All being well, he will face the media at 12.30pm (UK time) alongside the club’s sporting director Emilio Butrugueno.