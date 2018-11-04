Real Madrid v Real Valladolid: 5 Talking Points  

That was quite the nervy affair for the Galacticos as they somehow scraped to a 2-0 win against a very difficult opponent in Real Valladolid. The away side might feel a bit unlucky with how things turned out as they hit the woodwork twice and also had a clearing scoring chance but that is football for you.

Anyway, here are the 5 talking points from the game…

#1 Ramos needs to concentrate more

Real Madrid have now kept two clean sheets in a row with Sergio Ramos in defence. Looks good, doesn’t it? And yet, that is far from the case as the score-line doesn’t reveal the whole story.

The Madrid captain had quite a few lapses in concentration throughout the game as he was caught out of position multiple times. His tendency to rush out of his backline and leave a gap almost cost Madrid but the next point saved them.

#2 Poor finishing from Valladolid

As mentioned earlier, Valladolid hit the post twice and on any other day, they could have scored two goals from them. However, in the first half, there was an incident which could have given them the lead.

After Ramos rushed out of his backline, Antonito ran into the open space and received an intelligent through-ball with only Courtois to beat. However, he lobbed it high and wide.

#3 Casemiro is essential

The importance of Casemiro is always realised when he is not playing. Right after the moment he was subbed out for Isco, Ruben Alcaraz hit a superb volley from around 30 yards out that hit the crossbar.

After a few minutes, Valladolid were once again denied by the woodwork and from a shot from a similar range. It is usually the zone that Casemiro takes care of and without him, there is always space available in front of Madrid’s defence.

#4 Vinicius should play more

Vinicius might have been a tad over-excited to celebrate a deflected goal like that. However, what can’t be denied is his impact on the game. No player in the Madrid starting XI attacked the goal as he did.

Only a very few runs were made behind the Valladolid backline and Vinicius’ arrival almost instantly inflicted chaos among the visitors.

#5 Confident Madrid

With this win against Valladolid, they put an end to their losing streak in La Liga. After three losses in the league in a row, the Galacticos looked short of confidence as the game progressed.

But with a 2-0 win, they should find their mojo back and the rest of the future fixtures will be exciting to watch!