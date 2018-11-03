La Liga |

FC Barcelona affiliated journalist claims club’s players used illegal substances

Messi Guardiola

An old audio clip has resurfaced in which Graham Hunter, a sports journalist affiliated by Barcelona, can be heard admitting that players at the club used an illegal substance HGH (human growth hormone), which is used to accelerate recovery from injuries or between games.

The claims, which were made six years ago, went unnoticed then but have resurfaced now.

The use of HGH is banned across a variety of sports, both amateur and professional as it accelerates recovery from injury. Some Twitter users went on to question Pep Guardiola, Barcelona manager in the 2011-12 season, for the alleged use of HGH as well.

There were various reports claiming Lionel Messi had used HGH as well in the past. However, as it turns out, the forward used the drug as prescribed by doctors and physicians and thus his would be termed a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

