An old audio clip has resurfaced in which Graham Hunter, a sports journalist affiliated by Barcelona, can be heard admitting that players at the club used an illegal substance HGH (human growth hormone), which is used to accelerate recovery from injuries or between games.

The claims, which were made six years ago, went unnoticed then but have resurfaced now.

Graham Hunter, a Barca affiliated sports journalist, admits Barca players use HGH to speed up recovery from games and unjury. HGH is an illegal enhancement drug illegal in football. pic.twitter.com/Q2HwdJIizX — Jimmy Obeid (@KingRobbStark1) November 3, 2018

The use of HGH is banned across a variety of sports, both amateur and professional as it accelerates recovery from injury. Some Twitter users went on to question Pep Guardiola, Barcelona manager in the 2011-12 season, for the alleged use of HGH as well.

From the mouth of Pep (excerpt from the article): According to Muller-Wohlfahrt, Guardiola – the former Barcelona coach – had told him: “It cannot be that injuries here last six weeks but in Spain only a fortnight.”https://t.co/nfZoLDzDWZ — Jimmy Obeid (@KingRobbStark1) November 3, 2018

No surprises here, Guardiola took the drug abuse culture with him to City, look at KDB’s recoveries from injury — 4TinGoon (@FourTin_Goon) November 3, 2018

Are we meant to be surprised. Wasn’t this the reason the Bayern doctor walked a few years back — North Manc Boy 🐝🐝🐝🐝 (@jackdobbie1) November 3, 2018

There were various reports claiming Lionel Messi had used HGH as well in the past. However, as it turns out, the forward used the drug as prescribed by doctors and physicians and thus his would be termed a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).