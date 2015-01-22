Real Madrid close to Silva deal

The European champions, who on Wednesday announced they had reached an agreement with Stromsgodset to acquire 16-year-old Norwegian forward Martin Odegaard, are also on the verge of completing a move for Silva.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca claimed on Thursday that Real have reached an agreement with Cruzeiro to sign the Brazilian starlet for a reported 15million euros.

Silva, 21, will pen a six-and-a-half year contract with the Merengue and will be unveiled next week.

The South American player had been linked to Real since August, with the Madrid outfit looking for a replacement for Xabi Alonso, who joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Silva has been linked with a host of Premier League sides – including Arsenal – during the last few months, but the player revealed he is keen on a move to the Spanish capital.