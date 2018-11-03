Lionel Messi and his father charged with money laundering in Argentina, could face arrest

Money laundering charges have been put on Barcelona star Lionel Messi and his father Jorge Messi. They are expected to give a detailed report of the donations made from the Lionel Messi Foundation.

Reports in Argentine daily La Nacion claim that the foundation under the name of Messi has been used to launder money illegally. The report further adds that the funds sent in to the foundation are sometimes not used for community purposes as it is claimed.

A former employee of the foundation has made these claims under which the father-son duo has been indicted in their home country. They will be answering to judge Gustavo Meirovich and give clarifications on the charges.

Similar accusations were put against the footballer and his father two years ago as well. Investigations were made on Messi’s supposed involvement in a scheme named “Messi and Friends” where the Argentine played various friendly matches around the globe but the whereabouts of the proceedings from those matches, which were supposed to go to the Messi foundation, were unknown.

Messi hasn’t been found guilty in the case yet.

Last year, the footballing great was handed a 21-month prison sentence for a €4.1m worth of tax fraud. However, it was changed to a fine by the Spanish courts where Messi had to pay €252,000, around €400 for each day of his sentence.