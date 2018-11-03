Barcelona targetting Tottenham Hotspur superstar as long term attacking solution

Barcelona are back in the business for a striker and once again, as they did for Luis Suarez, the Catalans are looking towards the Premier League for a possible signing.

Spanish giants Barcelona are plotting a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who they think could be a long-term replacement for Suarez, Mundo Deportivo reports. Kane has been a transfer target for quite a few top clubs around Europe because of his prolific goalscoring record.

However, there are reports that the English striker’s price could reach upto £175m or maybe even more. This might force Barcelona’s hands into deciding against approaching Tottenham for Kane’s signature.

With a World Cup Golden Boot to his name, Kane has started the Premier League season decently as well and has five goals in 10 appearances for Spurs this season. He has scored two goals in the Champions League as well, however, Spurs are all but out of contention for a place in the round-of-16.

What could force Kane’s hands though in pushing for the transfer is Tottenham’s inability to attract big names which affects their title-winning probability. However, if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refuses to let the Englishman move to Barcelona, they are expected to target RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Ajax’s Kasper Dolberg.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5