Real Madrid set eyes on former Liverpool star

Real Madrid have joined in the tussle to secure the services of Suso from AC Milan, Sport Mediaset are reporting.

The report suggests that the AC Milan midfielder could be on the move as early as the winter transfer window, as Real Madrid look to solve their midfield woes.

They won’t be alone in the fight however, as English giants Chelsea and city rivals Atletico Madrid also seem to have an eye on the Spaniard. Suso has been in prolific form this season for the Rossoneri, and has emerged as one of Milan manager Genaro Gattusso’s main men, so whether the club will even sell continues to be a debate in itself.

What also needs to be considered is the fact that Suso has a €40 million release clause in his current contract, in an attempt to wade off predatory clubs. But with three big clubs fighting for the former Liverpool man, don’t be surprised if he makes a high-profile move this coming transfer window itself.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5