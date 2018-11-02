Barcelona to move in for Arsenal defender in January transfer window

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defensive line in the upcoming January transfer window and are looking towards the Premier League for reinforcements.

The La Liga giants haven’t had the best of the seasons with regards to defensive stability and in order to reinforce their defensive department, the Barcelona board wants Laurent Koscielny from Arsenal.

As reported by Daily Express, Unai Emery won’t stand in way of the Frenchman if he does decide to leave the North London club in January. Koscielny has been out of first-team action due to an Achilles injury he sustained back in May.

The central defender has been with the Gunners since 2010 and has been a defensive mainstay for them. The Catalan club will, however, wait on Koscielny’s fitness reports before making a move for him.

