Julen Lopetegui’s sacking is more inhuman than unfair

Life’s a b***h, they say. At this point, Julen Lopetegui might agree. Just a little over four months ago, the Spaniard must have been the happiest man in the world. After all, he was going to lead Spain to his first World Cup campaign and he also had the knowledge that his next assignment would be Real Madrid.

Fast forward four months later to this day and Julen Lopetegui has nothing. Well, ‘nothing’ would be a bit of stretch considering that he got a nice severance pay from the Galacticos but you get the gist.

Imagine this. You are sipping your cup of coffee in the morning and browsing through your emails. All of a sudden, your eyes fall towards a new mail which informs you that you have been offered one of the biggest – if not THE biggest – jobs in your field that is also your dream job.

You are already in a great company and are leading your team in the biggest project of your field that ends in a month’s time. But the job that you have just been offered is what you always wanted. So, as expected, you accept but only on the condition that you will join after the completion of the project.

Your would-be employers accept the condition but have one of their own: they will announce your recruitment right then and there. You are not sure about it first but go ahead with it anyway, thinking it won’t be a big deal because you are good pals with the head of your current company.

Big mistake.

The head of the company fumes out of his office in the headquarters and takes the next flight to the project site, which is where you are situated, with the intention of having your head on a pole.

Now you are tensed. You now realise that you undermined the sensitivity of the situation that would arise once the move was made public.

Your project developers, meanwhile, plead the head of the company to not sack you. Doesn’t matter. Next thing you know, you are fired and are heading back home, which also happens to be the location of your next company, just two days before the biggest project in your work field was about to begin.

You are devastated. It is indeed the worst day of your professional life. But s**t happens, doesn’t it? At least you have your new big company to look forward to.

Or so you thought.

The best developer of your new company was let go by the president. You have already been clipped off your wings before even properly starting your job. The project begins and most of your developers are either jaded or unavailable on sick leave.

The new project with the new company begins to fail and you are being blamed for it. And when a rival company completely humiliates your company, the president of your new company calls a meeting with the board of directors and decides to fire you.

Stop imagining.

Answer this question: Was it wrong to accept the job of your dream? How would you feel if this happened to you? You had all the good intentions but still ended up losing everything.

Dreadful, isn’t it? Well, then, you are Julen Lopetegui.

This is not an attempt to absolve the Spaniard off his mistakes – even he now realises his errors. This, in fact, is a lesson; that, sometimes – no, scratch that – every time you have to be a bit of pr**k to succeed.

Had Julen Lopetegui been strong and made it clear that he would only accept the job and make it official after the World Cup, that he would only sign if the proper reinforcements were promised, that he would only put pen on paper if he was given the freedom to implement his ideas, then – perhaps – the story could have been a lot different.

Instead, the former Porto boss couldn’t contain his excitement of managing Real Madrid and let the child inside him take over. It might have worked for Robin Van Persie, but it turned out to be disastrous for him.

More than this, however, the allegory was weaved in an attempt to display the unfair and, more importantly, inhuman treatment that he received from Florentino Perez.

The fact is, not only were Lopetegui’s hands tied, they were somewhat cut off with the injuries that Madrid players have suffered so far this season. It is not even November and the Galacticos have suffered from 14 injuries already.

Among them, there were players like Marcelo, Isco, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema and even now, the only fit defenders that Madrid have are Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon, Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho.

And yet, Perez didn’t consider all of this.

This was the man who pressed for the acquisition of Lopetegui to be made public before the World Cup. This was the man whose negligence made Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club. This was the man who didn’t sign a single superstar to replace the outgoing Portuguese.

And now, this is the man who sacked him before Christmas in an act that is more inhuman than unfair.