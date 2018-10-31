Top three issues Solari has to address as Real Madrid manager

Santiago Solari was chosen as Real Madrid’s temporary manager following Julen Lopetegui’s sacking. With Madrid desperately hoping to rise up amidst the problems, here are three things Solari needs to focus on.



1. Bring back the ‘feel-good’ factor

Having a healthy and a harmonious dressing room is a prerequisite for any club to succeed. If the players are not enjoying themselves or if they are not having a good time, chances are highly likely that they will not be producing the results that are expected of them.

Happiness and good vibes inside a dressing room is a subjective matter. And people from outside can never really tell whether the players are enjoying themselves or not. But seeing the reactions from the players during the matches under Lopetegui, it is quite safe to say that the mood inside the Real Madrid dressing room was dampened quite a lot. And the horrible run of results just added up more pressure to them.

With Solari in charge, Real have someone who has a legendary status at the club. Someone who is well respected within the club. Someone who knows the club through and through. There is little doubt that the players will have Solari’s back given how respected the man is inside Real. Now the job is down to him to make the players feel good about themselves and start enjoying their football.

2. Getting the forwards scoring goals

14 goals in 10 games. This is a stat that should be synonymous with clubs fighting in the midtable or even in the relegation zone. But surprisingly, this is the number of goals Real Madrid have scored in this season’s La Liga. To put into context as to exactly how poor Real have been, their rivals Barcelona have scored 28, double than what Real have managed. Under Lopetegui, Real broke the record for their longest goal drought in terms of minutes. The likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema are being absolute lackluster in front of the opposition goal and the results are showing.

Real Madrid this season 14 Games Played

14 Goals Scored

14 Goals Conceded

14 Points gained

Sacked their manager after 14 Games

Manager’s name “Julen Lopetegui” has 14 characters Greatest conspiracy theory after Illuminati — 🇳🇬 (@Broom__Stick) October 29, 2018

Solari’s biggest challenge will be to restore the confidence of his players and to get them scoring goals. Because, no matter how good they might play, if the goals are not coming, Real will not be winning and Solari himself will not be doing any favor to his chances of getting the job permanently or at least until the end of the season.

3. Improving the defense

Real Madrid’s defense has been an area of massive worry for the club ever since the season started. From that 4-2 loss against Atletico Madrid to the latest 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Barca, Sergio Ramos, and Co. look no match for the likes of Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. Their defense has been leaking goals left, right, and center with the proven back line of Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, and Marcelo looking like a shadow of their older self.

Real Madrid trying to stop Barcelona from scoring goals..pic.twitter.com/9262zU2dyd — 🇩‌ (@FrenchMaldini) October 29, 2018

Solari will have to improve the defense as soon as possible. The Argentine may just have 4 games in his hand is the Real Madrid manager as of now, but if he can work out a method to get the maximum out of this defense, Real might end up having a good run this season