Man to clear up the mess: Who is Real’s Madrid temporary manager Santiago Solari?

Amidst Real Madrid’s unimpressive start to the campaign, the Los Blancos had to resort to letting Julen Lopetegui go and signed former midfielder Santiago Solari as a temporary manager. We take a look at who the Argentine is.

At the top tier of football, a loss is never a sight any team or player wants to see. More so when it becomes a humiliation and that too at the hands of your eternal rivals. After a disastrous start to the season, Real Madrid’s then manager Lopetegui’s fate depended on the much anticipated El Clasico last weekend. After a 5-1 thumping, Lopetegui’s fate was more or less determined. He was sacked one day later. Despite the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho being the front-runners for the job, Solari was a surprise choice to lead Madrid moving forward.



That didn’t take long. Real Madrid have fired Julen Lopetegui, one day after 5-1 loss to Barcelona in #ElClasico. pic.twitter.com/mr6OiI1TbZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 29, 2018

2001-02 UEFA Champions League Final at Scotland’s Hampden Park will always be remembered for that astonishing volley from Zinedine Zidane. The volley that secured the 9th Champions League for Real. In the minds of the football romantics, there might be more vivid memories of the match. Like a young Iker Casillas single-handedly stopping Bayer Leverkusen or that brilliant cross from legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos that setup Zidane. But some may even remember the virtuoso pass that set Carlos on his way to that cross. It was a lobbed one from the midfield to the left one that bounced just properly for the Brazilian fullback for the cross. The goal was magnificent, but the commentators did not forget to underline the brilliance of that measured pass as well. So, who was the midfielder who made such a beautiful pass?

Well, his name is Santiago Solari. The man who played for Real Madrid for five years and won the Champions League once and the La Liga twice. Any player switching allegiances from Atletico to Real would be endeared by the ‘Los Blancos’ fans in no time and vice versa. And that is exactly what happened to Solari. He came in as a highly rated midfielder. And he proved his worth in those five years, becoming a pivotal player during the beginning of the century. The brilliant Argentine also won a hat-trick of Serie A titles with Inter Milan after his stint with Real came to an end and he joined ‘The Nerazzuris’.

New interim coach Santiago Solari on the Real Madrid squad: “This is a group of champions, of warriors, all of whom have won so many things for this club.”#UCL pic.twitter.com/kTNIVk0GE0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 30, 2018

After finishing his 15-year old professional career, Solari was back at the club he enjoyed the most success at. At Real, he started coaching the youth sides. Seeing his talents from outside the pitch, he quickly began to jump up the staircases and in no time, became coach of the Real Madrid Castilla side this season. Up until this point, they have lost just once under Solari having finished 8th last season. Due to some disagreements with Antonio Conte and reports of Jose Mourinho not being interested in the job, Solari was handed the temporary reigns of the club he holds so close to heart.

With the appointment of Solari, many are already dreaming of a Zidane version 2.0 if you may with the Argentine in charge. While the future is uncertain, it is safer to say that such brilliant feats may not be possible from Solari. Because, Zidane was always groomed as a manager for Real Madrid ever since his Castilla days. Before Solari, talks were of Guti to take over but the ever graceful Spaniard decided to leave. Solari’s temporary reign is a maximum of 2 weeks, starting this mid-week with their first Copa Del Rey match against lowly Melilla. It all ends with a clash against Viktoria Plzen. The Spanish Fedaration has a rule of any club who has sacked their manager, they have to hire one permanently within a maximum time frame of two weeks. One has to bear it in mind that Solari has the licence to coach a top-tier club like Real Madrid. So, don’t be surprised to see the man once voted as the sexiest player alive back in 2012, taking charge of Real Madrid for the rest of the campaign.