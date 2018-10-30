Real Madrid have sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after just 14 games in charge of the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. Lopetegui has had a dreadful five months after being sacked by Spain national team, hours before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and by Real — all in the space of just 20 weeks.

As Real look for a replacement to guide them back to winning ways, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at three fixtures that damaged the former goalkeeper’s reputation and ultimately led to his sacking in the late hours of Monday.

Sevilla FC 3-0 Real Madrid – September 26, 2018

Things were looking up at the Santiago Bernabeu just over a month into the new season. Life under new manager Lopetegui, the former Real Madrid and Castilla goalkeeper who had the Spain national team playing an exciting brand of football as they qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, had got to off to a good start — apart from a minor disappointment in the UEFA Super Cup where they lost to Atletico Madrid 4-2 in extra time.

Goals were flowing and Cristiano Ronaldo was not being missed — that was until the Los Blancos visited the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. Though Real were beaten 3-2 when the two sides met last season, this time it was almost a one-sided encounter as Sevilla ran out 3-0 winners.

Portuguese forward Andre Silva shocked the Real defence scoring a brace in the first 21 minutes before Wissam Ben Yedder found a third to kill the game off even before half-time. The minor consolation for Real was the news of rivals Barcelona also losing to Leganes on the same match day. It should have been a minor hiccup in Real’s campaign, but with hindsight, it was anything but.

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante UD – October 20, 2018

The situation had changed drastically at Real Madrid by October and the loss to Levante left them with zero wins from four matches since the Sevilla defeat. During that period, Real were held to a goalless draw by Atletico Madrid and suffered a 1-0 defeat to La Liga highflyers Deportivo Alaves piling pressure on Lopetegui.

Levante stunned the Real fans at Bernabeu going 2-0 up within 13 minutes of kickoff. Though Marcelo pulled one back in the 72nd minute, they were denied anything further with the woodwork and goalkeeper Oier Olazabal ensuring all three points for the visitors. The defeat meant Real sat fifth in La Liga table, four behind leaders Barcelona, who they were to play the following week, and three behind Alaves.

“Right now that is the last thing that I’m thinking about,” said Lopetegui when asked if he was worried about losing his job after the Levante defeat. “I feel more encouraged than ever to continue because the team gave their heart and soul on the pitch. Sooner or later we will come out of this,” the Real Madrid manager said.

FC Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid – October 28, 2018

The final nail in the manager’s coffin was the most humiliating of all. El Clasico is perhaps the biggest fixture in club football and Real hierarchy, as well as their fans, take their team’s performances in clashes against Barcelona most seriously. So, it was clear going into the fixture that Real would have to at least avoid a defeat for Lopetegui to have a chance to keep his post.

Real were pushed onto the backfoot at Nou Camp as Philippe Coutinho found the back of the net in the 11th minute and what followed was utter chaos for the away side as Luis Suarez made it 2-0 before halftime. Barcelona could have been four or five up at the break and Lopetegui tinkered with his formation changing it to a 3-5-2 with Casemiro playing as a centre-back.

So this didn’t work out too well. 😬 pic.twitter.com/IgHBlXFcaZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 29, 2018

Though Los Blancos put on an improved showing — Marcelo and Modric hit the spot and Benzema missed a great opportunity to equalise — Suarez completed a hattrick at the other end before Arturo Vidal made it 5-1 as Barca handed Real one of their biggest humiliations in the recent times (that too minus Lionel Messi!). And it seemed as if Lopetegui’s fate was sealed even before the referee brought an end to the proceedings.

Lopetegui departs with Real Madrid sitting ninth in La Liga with only 14 points — having picked up just one point from their last five and seven points behind leaders Barcelona. An unfortunate Lopetegui ends his reign even before Real have played their first Copa del Rey game and also before facing half the sides in the Spanish top division.