After a series of poor results including a humiliation at the hands of their archrivals FC Barcelona on Sunday, the Real Madrid hierarchy have finally wielded their axe and sacked manager Julen Lopetegui. It is former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte who is favourite to take over the reins at the Bernabeu.

That didn’t take long. Real Madrid have fired Julen Lopetegui, one day after 5-1 loss to Barcelona in #ElClasico. pic.twitter.com/mr6OiI1TbZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 29, 2018

FOX Sports Asia looks at three possible ways Real Madrid can lineup under former Italy national team manager.

1. The Conte system (3-4-3)

The system used most by Conte at Chelsea was the 3-4-3 formation. This has become somewhat of a trademark for the Italian and he used this formation to full effect at Chelsea, winning them the Premier League in his very first season in England. The formation means Real will play with three central defenders, a tactic used slightly by Zinedine Zidane during his time but to little avail.

But with Conte at the helm, the results could be different as he is the master of the three-man defence. At the back, Conte might play the trio of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez provided they retain this same side. Given how comfortable the three defenders are on the ball, this might very well be a great formation for Los Blancos.

In midfield, the wingbacks will be Dani Carvajal and Marcelo. With the defenders covering almost all of their own pitch side, the fullbacks might not be needed to track back too much. And this will allow them to showcase their full attacking prowess. In midfield will be the ever-present Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. And the attack will contain Isco, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. With the brilliant efficiency that Conte’s Chelsea showed in this formation, don’t be surprised to see the same output from Real as well.

2. Three at the back with a twist (3-4-1-2)

Conte’s 3-4-1-2 is more of a wing-based formation. To take the opponents by surprise, Conte might try the 3-4-1-2 formation in which most things remain similar to 3-4-3 but Isco becomes more of a ‘free role’ player in the attack, providing balls for Benzema and Bale. This formation was used by Conte in his second season at Chelsea.

In this formation, the player just behind the strikers needs to be one with brilliant vision, passing range. And Isco is just the man for Conte in this formation. With the other parts remaining as it is to that of the 3-4-3, it is more of a shuffle for the Italian manager. With Kroos and Modric providing the much-needed composure in the midfield, Isco might very well be the key man for Conte as both the midfield and the attack will be looking at him for the inspiration.

3. Keeping the winning formula (4-3-1-2)

Looking at the Real Madrid squad and seeing how they have played over the years, they are not really a side that is accustomed to playing with a backline of three defenders. Which is why Conte might find it difficult to play his traditional three-man defence at Real. Which is why we might see a back four at Real and the same formation that bore fruit for Zidane i.e. the 4-3-1-2 formation.

As we have seen in the other formations, in a three-man setup, there is not much space for Casemiro in the lineup. The past few years have really underlined Casemiro’s importance at Real and has shown exactly why a midfield hardman is needed at Real. In this formation, Carvajal and Marcelo will slot back in the back four, Casemiro will join Modric and Kroos. Isco will be occupying the number 10 role behind Benzema and Bale. If Conte can get this team going, the lack of a world-class signing may not be needed after all for the Madrid club.