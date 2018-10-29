El Clasicos have historically been fiercely contested and heated affairs. However, Barcelona’s 5-1 thrashing of Real Madrid last night was probably one of the friendliest Clasicos ever played as was demonstrated by this heartwarming gesture from Gerard Pique.

As fans in the Camp Nou were letting their feelings towards Ramos known, Pique was spotted gesturing the fans not to abuse his Spanish teammate. The duo have been involved in quite a few on-field altercations and war of words in the past, but Pique was having none of it on the night.

His gesture has been welcomed by both sets of fans.

Here’s Pique telling Barca fans to stop abusing Ramos. pic.twitter.com/2Lri4DymE9 — Kaiser. (@ElPrincipe6_) October 29, 2018

Grande Pique ✋🏻 — Μαrio 🎃 (@PuigFCB) October 29, 2018

Mr. President Pique — Jay Wilhelm (@Jaykok07) October 29, 2018

Philippe Coutinho’s 11th-minute strike opened the scoring on the night and it was all downhill from then on for Madrid. Luis Suarez doubled the home side’s lead with a well-taken penalty before Marcelo halved that deficit early in the second half.

Suarez, however, in Lionel Messi’s absence, showed no signs of slowing down and went on to complete his hat-trick and take Barcelona’s lead to 4-1. Substitute Arturo Vidal then completed the rout in the dying embers of the match.

The highlight of it all, though, was how tempers didn’t flare during the match and it was played in a ‘well-behaved’ atmosphere, something El Clasicos aren’t exactly known for. Perhaps the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi was the reason behind it as the duo attracted quite a few tackles, which fired up the Madrid-Barcelona encounters in the recent past.

(Image Credit: @barcacentre)