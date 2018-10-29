Hankook “Be one with it”: Madrid’s samba prince who is set for greatness

In this week’s Hankook “Be one with it” series, we take a closer look at Brazilian wonder kid Vinicius Junior, who is destined to become Real Madrid’s next superstar.

On July 20 2018, just eight days after turning 18, Vinicius strutted onto the Bernabeu pitch and was officially presented as a Real Madrid player.

With Los Merengues reportedly paying €46 million for the Brazilian youngster, it made him the second most expensive player in Brazilian football history, behind the original samba prince, Neymar.

That hefty price tag as the world’s most expensive teenager has not gone unnoticed but the former Flamengo attacker is slowly justifying the hype around his arrival.

Playing for the Real Madrid Castilla in the second division, Vinicius already has four goals in five appearances, along with a senior debut for Julen Lopetegui’s side when he came on as an 87th-minute substitute in the Madrid derby.

Vunicius style of play is straight out from the Brazilian football textbook, combining mazy dribbles and lightning footwork, with a strong finish on both feet.

The ability to run at pace and finish with aplomb allows him the option to play down the left or as a second striker.

It is clear that Madrid are trying to give him time to get used to life in Spain, before unleashing his full potential gradually.

But with a clear need for firepower in the La Liga and UEFA Champions League, don’t be surprised if this samba prince is called upon earlier than expected.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.