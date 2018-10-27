5 reasons why Real Madrid should never sign Mourinho back

With Julen Lopetegui’s job in danger, the whispers in the air claim something that was once unthinkable: Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid. The Portuguese managed the Galacticos before from 2010 to 2013 and won only one major title.

And now, he is being linked to the Blancos once again – but he should never be signed by the Merengues because of these five reasons…

#5 Not enough credentials

Ever since he joined Real Madrid in 2010, he hasn’t been able to accumulate enough accolades that a coach of his reputation should. From 2003 to 2010, he won two Champions League and six league titles.

Since then, however, he has just two major trophies to his name: one La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012 and one Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015.

#4 Outdated tactics

Football can be played in a variety of ways and father time has shown us that everything is a matter of evolution. For Mourinho, however, it seems as though football exists in only one dimension.

His rigid tactical ideology, which might have worked in the last decade, is no longer doing him any favours. And in an attacking culture like that of the Bernabeu, it is bound to fail again.

#3 Poor man-management

Even if this tactical style somehow works out with the Blancos, he will eventually fall out with the players in the dressing – especially the ones that are influential. And history repeats itself.

In his first stint with the Galacticos, he fell out with Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo. At Chelsea in his second stint, his relationship with Eden Hazard soured. And now at Manchester United, his troubles with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are well documented.

#2 Fell out with Ramos

The main talking point here should be that Sergio Ramos is not particularly fond of the Portuguese. Both Ronaldo and Casillas no longer at the club but Ramos is the captain of Madrid right now.

So, if the captain of the club doesn’t have a great relationship with the coach, it is always going to end badly. Bygones don’t stay bygones for long, do they?

#1 Needs financial backing

Julen Lopetegui is currently struggling because he didn’t have a goalscorer to convert the ample number of chances that Madrid created in the games that they lost.

With Mourinho, the situation won’t be any different from the current team. As a result, he will need financial backing. In that case, why not give that to Lopetegui and see how it works? Otherwise, it will just be unfair to the Spaniard.