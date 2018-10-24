Why Real Madrid’s defense needs some serious repairing

Last night, Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen which was their first win in over a month across all competitions. For a team with Madrid’s calibre that’s unheard of. With all their problems, their defence needs the most attention and FOX Sports Aisa digs deep to find out why they have been poor on the defensive third this campaign.

Last summer, the entire footballing world was taken aback when Cristiano Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for Juventus. ‘Los Blancos’ lost their mercurial predator after almost a decade, showering them with goals and spearheading Real’s quests for trophies.

It’s the transfer that shocked football. A look at how Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning move to Juventus unfolded. pic.twitter.com/PVSRaIqb53 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 17, 2018

What got even more people talking was Real’s reluctance to sign Ronaldo’s replacement. Given Real’s tradition of buying attacking superstars who excelled in the World Cups, Florentino Perez surprised everyone by not signing any of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard or Antoine Griezmann. The only notable forward to have joined Real was Mariano Diaz from Lyon.

Real were dubbed to miss Ronaldo by many. And in their first match without him against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Supercup, they lost comprehensively by 4-2. This was their first ever Continental final loss in this century. Their forwards looked out of ideas. But it was their defense that raised the eyebrows of many. Spoiler alert: it was not because they performed well.

Pundits, fans heavily criticized manager Julen Lopetegui’s defensive shape. Players like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane were absolutely ripped apart by Griezmann and Co. There were calls for signing a center half to Real by the fans and also many related to the clubs. But a club that had always been known for signing heavily once again showed their reluctance to recruit. A trend that has been on the cards ever since Zinedine Zidane took charge and apparently it will continue after him as it seems.

Real preferred to keep faith on the likes of Nacho, Vallejo with a view to deputizing for Ramos or Varane. They signed young Spaniard Alvaro Odriozola as Dani Caravajal’s backup. But letting Theo Hernandez leave for Real Sociedad (albeit a loan deal) despite quite a decent first season for The Whites was also received with heavy criticisms. With all these questionable transfer activities, Real’s fans were already preparing for the worst. But what was about to unfold was maybe worse than they would have ever thought.

Wanna hear a joke ?

Real Madrid defence — Von Gierke (@Ahmedisky) October 20, 2018

It started relatively well for Real this season. They were winning, even going top of the table. They won their Champions League opener by beating AS Roma 3-0. But for the last month or so, Real’s defense has come under massive criticism. The same players who have been at the heart of the past few trophy-laden years were looking like absolute shadows of their previous selves. To put into perspective to where Real are right now compared to last season, they have conceded 5 more goals. The number may not be much in context, but it gets bigger when one considers the lack of goals Real has got. All in all this season, they have scored just 20 goals in the 13 games they have played this season. At this point last season, they had already scored 27.

Jorge Valdano, Former Real Madrid player: “Putting the ball in the back of the net is the hardest part of the game. The number-one problem Real Madrid have is goals, because they lack a specialist and that’s not something that the coach can solve.” — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) October 23, 2018

But their defensive shape is absolutely gone. With Carvajal battling injuries every now and then, Odriozola hasn’t been able to deputize properly for him. And Marcelo’s reluctance to track back and help out the defense has also been a major blow for Real. It was most visible last night when Plzen exploited Real’s left-wing time and time again. Real should be considered lucky as Plzen’s awful finishing restricted them to scoring just 1 against a very shaky defense of ‘Los Merengues’.

With the El Clasico coming up this weekend, Lopetegui has got his hands full with the problems mounting at Real. But perhaps his biggest challenge would be to inspire the likes of Ramos, Varane to rediscover that old form. Because, even without a certain Lionel Messi; FC Barcelona still have the likes of Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele in their ranks. If Real continue to be shaky in defense, don’t be surprised to see Real getting humiliated yet again in the backyard of their age-old rivals