Real Madrid opted against signing a direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer but they may live to rue their decision. The Los Blancos will definitely try and make a statement signing to replace Ronaldo sooner rather than later and these five players could be their best options.

5. MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool FC)

There is a history of Liverpool players moving to and thriving in the La Liga in recent years and Mohamed Salah could be the next in line.

The Egyptian enjoyed the best season of his professional career in 2017-18 when he scored 44 goals in all competition for Liverpool in only 52 games. Salah scored 32 league goals last season to break the record jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

In addition to what Salah can bring on the football pitch, there is also a matter of his immense marketability. Real is known for juicing the marketing potential of their players and Salah’s huge fan base in Egypt and among the Muslim population can only benefit Real Madrid.

4. HARRY KANE (Tottenham Hotspur)

Real Madrid signed two superstars from Tottenham in recent years — Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. Both players have gone on to enjoy tremendous success in the Spanish capital after failing to win any trophies with Tottenham.

Modric and Bale can give Kane a glowing recommendation on life at Real Madrid although that is often self-explanatory. The England captain has thrived at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino and has often emphasised that he’s happy to stay in London despite not winning any trophy in his career.

Now 25, Kane might be tempted to move elsewhere to try and win trophies and the allure of Madrid can tempt almost anyone on the planet. His record of 113 goals in only 158 Premier League games definitely shows that he can fill the goalscoring void left by Ronaldo.

3. EDEN HAZARD (Chelsea FC)

Eden Hazard is one player who has constantly urged Real Madrid to sign him but he hasn’t gone as far as taking a drastic step to force a move through to the defending European Champions like his compatriot Thibaut Courtois.

Hazard started the current season with Chelsea in great form and is leading the Premier League goalscoring charts. Despite this, he made comments during the recent international break which made it clear that he wants a Real Madrid move in the future.

“I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup, I am really in the game, I am playing good football at the moment. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today,” Hazard said.

“It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so. It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen,” he added.

Hazard may not score as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo if he moves to Real but he can definitely impact games in an equally influential manner. However, he is 27-years-old now and Real Madrid may be reluctant to pay Chelsea’s asking price.

2. KYLIAN MBAPPE (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is only 19-years-old and he’s easily one of the best in the world. He’s already won a plethora of individual honours in addition to the team honours which features a FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe is the second most expensive player on the planet and the world’s most expensive teenager. If Real Madrid wants to sign the Frenchman then they’ll have to pay significantly more than the current world record transfer fee.

The PSG man has traits necessary for a top-class forward and he’s also versatile. He is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and he’s already scored 59 goals in 112 games at the club level in addition to 10 goals in 26 games for France.

Ronaldo is Mbappe’s idol and he would be ecstatic if he’s given the opportunity to fill the boots of his idol.

1. NEYMAR JR (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is not the only PSG forward who can replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and several famous personalities in football including current Real Madrid players have talked up the transfer. In fact, Neymar’s international teammate and Real Madrid superstar Marcelo spoke of a potential move last summer.

“The best players come to Madrid and I would love to play with Neymar,” the defender had said.

Neymar represented Real Madrid’s archrivals Barcelona before moving to PSG and won numerous trophies with the Catalan club. His association with Barcelona shouldn’t prove to be a hindrance for a future move but the fee for Neymar could be a stumbling block even for Real Madrid.

Neymar is currently the most expensive player on the planet and PSG will hope to recoup all of it and more if they are to let the Brazilian superstar go.