Three ways Barcelona can line up without Messi this El Clasico

FC Barcelona defeated Sevilla in their much-anticipated clash in La Liga last week, sending them to the top of the table. But it was not all good news for Ernesto Valverde’s men as their magician in chief, Lionel Messi, was forced off the field with an injury to his right arm.

The fears were confirmed by scans as they revealed that ‘Leo’ would be out for a month, missing ‘El Clasico’ this coming weekend. Barca would have to cope up without their main man against their eternal rivals.

FOX Sports Asia digs deep and finds out three possible ways The Catalans can line up without Messi in this upcoming Clasico.

1. Ousmane Dembele

As expected and barring some massive tactical overhaul from Valverde, Barcelona would be taking to the field against Real in the Camp Nou this weekend with their proven 4-3-3 formation. As it has been the case this season, Philippe Coutinho would be slotting into the left wing, cutting in for his venomous trademark curlers or to provide Luis ‘El Pistolero’ Suarez with chances using his brilliant vision.

The void left by Messi on the right would be filled up by Ousmane Dembele who has had quite an impressive season thus far. The Frenchman, comfortable with both feet, would be quite a handful with Marcelo coming up against him. The Brazilian, always prone to leaving spaces in defence, would be ideal for someone like Dembele who is as fast as a roadrunner and can exploit any minimum level of the opportunity handed to him.

Given Dembele’s form and his ability to play on both wings, if Valverde decides to stick to his basics, it would certainly mean the World Cup winning French winger starting this Clasico. His speed, astonishing dribbling abilities give him quite an edge over the other candidates primed to replace Messi.

As the away side, it would not be much of a surprise if Real line up a little too defensively to cope up with the Barca pressure. And if Barca manages to take the lead, Real have to break the defensive shackles and start attacking, meaning, there will be plenty of spaces available.

This sounds like the perfect scenario for someone like Dembele who would be licking his lips against an already vulnerable and out of form Real Madrid defence.

2. Sergi Roberto

This would be the first time since 2007 that Messi won’t be participating in a Clasico. But this won’t be the first time that Barca would be starting a Clasico without him. Back in the first Clasico of the 2015-16 season, Messi was not fit enough to start the match. To somewhat of a surprise, Luis Enrique opted for Sergi Roberto.

The versatile Spaniard had played as a right wing-back or as a midfielder most of the times, but an out and out winger came as a bit of a surprise. But in the Santiago Bernabeu that night, Roberto showed exactly what he’s made of. He ran riot against his fellow senior Spanish colleagues like Sergio Ramos and it took him just 10 minutes to set up Suarez for the opening goal.

Roberto earned a lot of plaudits for his performances against the age-old enemies. And even in the latest La Liga Clasico last season, he again set up Suarez for the opener. Roberto made Marcelo’s life a living hell in both the matches. But since then, he still hasn’t been able to cement a place in the starting lineup. But whenever called upon, Roberto has proved his potential.

If Valverde decides not to opt for Dembele, it would most likely be the Spaniard coming up to replace the Magisterial Messi.

3. Malcom

In one of the most random and surprising recruits of the summer, Barca signed Bordeaux winger Malcom who was destined for AS Roma. But since then, it has been quite a long and frustrating season for the Brazilian. Having to battle with injuries, Malcom failed to capitalise on the opportunities he has been handed by Valverde. Almost every match, he has failed to impress.

But El Clasicos have never ceased to amaze us. The managerss of both teams over the years have come up with their own ‘element of surprise’ as they engineered their respective wins in the past.

Now fit, Malcom remains an option for Valverde. Even though he hasn’t shone yet in the Blaugrana colours, excelling in a debut El Clasico certainly wouldn’t be a bad place to take off his Barcelona career.